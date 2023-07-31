Vietnam Marks First Stop for Pacific Partnership 2023

TUY HOA, Vietnam (Aug. 9, 2023) – Representatives from Pacific Partnership 2023 leadership, U.S. Consulate of Vietnam and Vietnamese government attend the Pacific Partnership 2023 opening ceremony. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 05:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893273
|VIRIN:
|230809-N-YN807-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109819008
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|TUY HOA, VN
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
