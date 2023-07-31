U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III MEF, conduct routine unit level training on Kumejima, Okinawa, Japan, July 10, 2023. This training is part of III MIG's specialized efforts in deploying small groups of Marines, known as task elements, to remote environments. III MIG provides III MEF with an integrated network of sensors and expeditionary advanced based nodes improving on III MEF’s capabilities for sea denial and control operations, as part of INDOPACOM’s Stand-in Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Armon Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 06:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893272
|VIRIN:
|230808-M-RU058-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109819007
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, III MIG | Conducts Unit Level Training, by PFC Armon Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
