    III MIG | Conducts Unit Level Training

    JAPAN

    08.08.2023

    Video by Pfc. Armon Wilson 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III MEF, conduct routine unit level training on Kumejima, Okinawa, Japan, July 10, 2023. This training is part of III MIG's specialized efforts in deploying small groups of Marines, known as task elements, to remote environments. III MIG provides III MEF with an integrated network of sensors and expeditionary advanced based nodes improving on III MEF’s capabilities for sea denial and control operations, as part of INDOPACOM’s Stand-in Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Armon Wilson)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 06:40
    Category: Video Productions
    TAGS

    Marines
    Training
    III MEF
    III MIG
    USINDOPACOM

