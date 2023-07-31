III MIG | Conducts Unit Level Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III MEF, conduct routine unit level training on Kumejima, Okinawa, Japan, July 10, 2023. This training is part of III MIG's specialized efforts in deploying small groups of Marines, known as task elements, to remote environments. III MIG provides III MEF with an integrated network of sensors and expeditionary advanced based nodes improving on III MEF’s capabilities for sea denial and control operations, as part of INDOPACOM’s Stand-in Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Armon Wilson)