    Land Navigation (Video Productions)

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.09.2023

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct daytime land navigation course in Asiago, Italy, Aug. 9, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 04:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893268
    VIRIN: 230809-A-DO858-1001
    Filename: DOD_109818982
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    This work, Land Navigation (Video Productions), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    StrongEurope
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    GarrisonItaly

