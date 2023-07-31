U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct daytime land navigation course in Asiago, Italy, Aug. 9, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 04:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893268
|VIRIN:
|230809-A-DO858-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109818982
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Land Navigation (Video Productions), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT