Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2CR 3rd Squadron Gas Chamber

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.03.2023

    Video by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Squadron, conduct a squadron wide Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) training at the Grafenwoehr Training Area's CBRN Gas Chamber, Germany, August 3, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ryan Parr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 03:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893264
    VIRIN: 230803-A-RG158-1017
    Filename: DOD_109818900
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR 3rd Squadron Gas Chamber, by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    2ndCavalryRegiment
    AlwaysReady

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT