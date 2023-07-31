U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Squadron, conduct a squadron wide Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) training at the Grafenwoehr Training Area's CBRN Gas Chamber, Germany, August 3, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 03:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893264
|VIRIN:
|230803-A-RG158-1017
|Filename:
|DOD_109818900
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2CR 3rd Squadron Gas Chamber, by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
