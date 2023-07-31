U.S. Air Force Defenders from the 51st Security Forces Squadron defeat opposing forces during a simulated ground attack at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 3, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 03:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893263
|VIRIN:
|230803-F-QO603-1843
|Filename:
|DOD_109818899
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|OSAN, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-roll stringer: 51st SFS defeats OPFOR in simulated ground attack, by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Operational readiness exercise
