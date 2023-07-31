Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beverly Herd 23-2

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Jade Caballero 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force members participate in a routine, base-wide exercise Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 30 - Aug. 1, 2023. Routine exercises enhance communication skills and tactical readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea J. Caballero)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 02:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893256
    VIRIN: 230804-F-VG726-8125
    Filename: DOD_109818837
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: 41, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beverly Herd 23-2, by SSgt Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operational readiness exercise

    TAGS

    Osan
    Exercise
    51 FW
    ENDEX
    Beverly Herd 23-2

