U.S. Air Force members participate in a routine, base-wide exercise Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 30 - Aug. 1, 2023. Routine exercises enhance communication skills and tactical readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea J. Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 02:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893256
|VIRIN:
|230804-F-VG726-8125
|Filename:
|DOD_109818837
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Beverly Herd 23-2, by SSgt Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Operational readiness exercise
