    PACAF participates in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    08.10.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    After a week, Pacific Air Force Advanced Combat Skills Assessment has officially come to a close on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 4, 2023. ACSA events included a combat skills fitness assessment, combat agility, combat endurance, weapons challenge, military working dog challenge and a combative tournament. These competitions bolstered defender ethos, strengthened esprit-de-corps amongst participants and reinforced the competitive nature within security forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 23:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893250
    VIRIN: 230810-F-NI202-1001
    Filename: DOD_109818750
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    This work, PACAF participates in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment, by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Andersen AFB
    Security Forces
    ACSA
    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment

