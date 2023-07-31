After a week, Pacific Air Force Advanced Combat Skills Assessment has officially come to a close on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 4, 2023. ACSA events included a combat skills fitness assessment, combat agility, combat endurance, weapons challenge, military working dog challenge and a combative tournament. These competitions bolstered defender ethos, strengthened esprit-de-corps amongst participants and reinforced the competitive nature within security forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 23:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893250
|VIRIN:
|230810-F-NI202-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109818750
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PACAF participates in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment, by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT