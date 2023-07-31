Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Monroe Wellness Slideshow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONROE AND WEST MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A slideshow of photos taken during the Innovative Readiness Training Program's Monroe Wellness Mission 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 21:15
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 893227
    VIRIN: 230809-F-WH833-2023
    Filename: DOD_109818639
    Length: 00:05:45
    Location: MONROE AND WEST MONROE, LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monroe Wellness Slideshow, by TSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Monroe
    Joint Force
    Innovative Readiness Training
    West Monroe
    Monroe Wellness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT