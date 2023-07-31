Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How I Korea: Why the Clarke Family Came Back to Korea for a Second Tour

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.17.2019

    Courtesy Video

    8th Army

    Lieutenant Colonel Natasha Clarke and her family are back in Korea for the second time. See how they live on-post in Camp Humphreys’ brand new housing towers. Clarke’s husband, a retired Lieutenant Colonel himself, is gainfully employed on Camp Humphreys and both children attend elementary school on post. (U.S. Army video by Amanda Wilcox)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2019
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 21:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 893226
    VIRIN: 190812-A-ZZ999-8004
    Filename: DOD_109818638
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    korea
    Eighth Army

