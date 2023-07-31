Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How I Korea: The Maldonado Family

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.15.2019

    Video by Kenji Thuloweit 

    8th Army

    SFC Eric Maldonado shows us the unique hobby he's picked up while serving in Korea. What are some off-the-beaten-path hobbies you enjoy here? (U.S. Army video by Amanda Wilcox)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2019
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 21:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 893225
    VIRIN: 190812-A-ZZ999-8003
    Filename: DOD_109818637
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: 41, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How I Korea: The Maldonado Family, by Kenji Thuloweit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    korea
    Eighth Army

