Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    How I Korea: The Adams Family Makes Camp Humphreys Their Home

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.13.2019

    Video by Kenji Thuloweit 

    8th Army

    See how Eighth Army Chief of Staff Col. Steve Adams and his family have made Camp Humphreys their home. Adams’ wife, Val, runs her home-based business right on post and their adult son, Brendan, snagged a job at the brand-new golf course. (U.S. Army video by Amanda Wilcox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2019
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 21:20
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 893224
    VIRIN: 190812-A-ZZ999-8002
    Filename: DOD_109818636
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How I Korea: The Adams Family Makes Camp Humphreys Their Home, by Kenji Thuloweit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT