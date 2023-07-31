See how Eighth Army Chief of Staff Col. Steve Adams and his family have made Camp Humphreys their home. Adams’ wife, Val, runs her home-based business right on post and their adult son, Brendan, snagged a job at the brand-new golf course. (U.S. Army video by Amanda Wilcox)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 21:20
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|893224
|VIRIN:
|190812-A-ZZ999-8002
|Filename:
|DOD_109818636
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How I Korea: The Adams Family Makes Camp Humphreys Their Home, by Kenji Thuloweit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
