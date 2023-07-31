Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready To Fly

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.31.2023

    Video by Spc. Kevin Reece 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Video B-Roll of U.S. German and Australian soldiers conducting an Air Assault during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) and Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation at Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, Aug 01, 2023.

    Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

    (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Reece Kevin.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 21:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893222
    VIRIN: 230801-A-AI667-1001
    Filename: DOD_109818623
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready To Fly, by SPC Kevin Reece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    196th Infantry Brigade
    JPMRC
    TS23
    TalismanSabre23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT