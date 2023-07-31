Ready To Fly

Video B-Roll of U.S. German and Australian soldiers conducting an Air Assault during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) and Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation at Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, Aug 01, 2023.
Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
(U.S. Army Video by Spc. Reece Kevin.)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 21:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893222
|VIRIN:
|230801-A-AI667-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109818623
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
