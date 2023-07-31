Paratroopers of A-Co, 189th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade conduct security and fueling operations on Fort Liberty, NC, August 8, 2023. Paratroopers continued fueling operations over the following days. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 18:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893213
|VIRIN:
|230808-A-ID763-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109818268
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, A-Co, 189th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
