    A-C0 189th Division Sustainment Support Battalion Prep for Mission

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers of Alpha Company, 189th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division prepare for a mission in their motor pool on Fort Liberty, NC, August 8, 2023. These Paratroopers will go on to conduct water, security, and fuel operations later in the day. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 18:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893212
    VIRIN: 230808-A-ID763-9974
    Filename: DOD_109818267
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Fuelers
    Water Purification
    189th CSSB
    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade
    189th DSSB

