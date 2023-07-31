A-C0 189th Division Sustainment Support Battalion Prep for Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers of Alpha Company, 189th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division prepare for a mission in their motor pool on Fort Liberty, NC, August 8, 2023. These Paratroopers will go on to conduct water, security, and fuel operations later in the day. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)