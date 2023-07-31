Paratroopers of Alpha Company, 189th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division prepare for a mission in their motor pool on Fort Liberty, NC, August 8, 2023. These Paratroopers will go on to conduct water, security, and fuel operations later in the day. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 18:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893212
|VIRIN:
|230808-A-ID763-9974
|Filename:
|DOD_109818267
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, A-C0 189th Division Sustainment Support Battalion Prep for Mission, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
