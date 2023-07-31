The Alaska Military Youth Academy welcomed 156 candidates
July 19-20, 2023. Day two is shock morning where candidates
are roused out of bed at 6 a.m., put through calisthenics, learn
about position of attention, how to do a proper push-up
and are taught what will be expected of them for the next 22
weeks. Candidates spend a week in the acclimation phase
before graduating to cadet.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 17:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893207
|VIRIN:
|230720-Z-DX219-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109818183
|Length:
|00:05:32
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll Alaska Military Youth Academy shock morning, by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
