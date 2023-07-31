Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Alaska Military Youth Academy shock morning

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Video by Robert DeBerry 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    The Alaska Military Youth Academy welcomed 156 candidates
    July 19-20, 2023. Day two is shock morning where candidates
    are roused out of bed at 6 a.m., put through calisthenics, learn
    about position of attention, how to do a proper push-up
    and are taught what will be expected of them for the next 22
    weeks. Candidates spend a week in the acclimation phase
    before graduating to cadet.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 17:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893207
    VIRIN: 230720-Z-DX219-2001
    Filename: DOD_109818183
    Length: 00:05:32
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Alaska Military Youth Academy shock morning, by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

