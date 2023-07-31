This Video Production outlines a typical Unit Training Assembly/Drill in the Military Reserves, specifically the Air National Guard’s 163D Attack Wing. It was produced on March Air Reserve Base in California over a 48 hr. period through August 5-6, 2023. (Video Production By US Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 18:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893206
|VIRIN:
|230806-Z-WT190-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109818181
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve Drill Weekend Overview, by SSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
