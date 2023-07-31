Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Drill Weekend Overview

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan 

    163d Attack Wing   

    This Video Production outlines a typical Unit Training Assembly/Drill in the Military Reserves, specifically the Air National Guard’s 163D Attack Wing. It was produced on March Air Reserve Base in California over a 48 hr. period through August 5-6, 2023. (Video Production By US Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 18:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893206
    VIRIN: 230806-Z-WT190-1001
    Filename: DOD_109818181
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Drill Weekend Overview, by SSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #goang #calgaurd #weekendwarrior #airforce #airnationalgurad #reserves #militaryreserves

