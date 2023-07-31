The 1438th Bridge Company from Macon, Missouri deploys sections of bridge in the Cumberland River in support of Tennessee Maneuvers/Dense Urban Terrain Training Exercise. The mission was to erect sections of the bridge and then ferry an ambulance from one side of the river to the other.
|08.09.2023
|08.09.2023 16:34
|B-Roll
|893201
|230809-Z-OJ588-1001
|DOD_109818075
|00:02:30
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|0
|0
