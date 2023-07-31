Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee Maneuvers/Dense Urban Terrain Training Exercise

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by William Jones  

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The 1438th Bridge Company from Macon, Missouri deploys sections of bridge in the Cumberland River in support of Tennessee Maneuvers/Dense Urban Terrain Training Exercise. The mission was to erect sections of the bridge and then ferry an ambulance from one side of the river to the other.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 16:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 

    This work, Tennessee Maneuvers/Dense Urban Terrain Training Exercise, by William Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    missouri National Guard
    tennessee national guard
    tnman

