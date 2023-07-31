Monroe Wellness 2023

Monroe Wellness is a JOINT FORCE TRAINING MISSION led by the Air Force Reserve Command and supported by members of the Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, Army Reserve, Active Duty Navy, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, and Active Duty Air Force.
Monroe Wellness provides medical troops and support personnel “HANDS-ON” readiness training to prepare for future deployments while providing direct and lasting benefits to the people of Monroe and West Monroe at NO-COST.
IRT Mission Statement: To produce mission-ready forces through military training opportunities that provide key services for American communities.
IRT Vision Statement: A secure and prosperous America supported by strong civil-military relations.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 16:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893197
|VIRIN:
|230809-F-KJ690-2023
|Filename:
|DOD_109818069
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|MONROE AND WEST MONROE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
