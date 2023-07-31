Monroe Wellness 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Monroe Wellness is a JOINT FORCE TRAINING MISSION led by the Air Force Reserve Command and supported by members of the Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, Army Reserve, Active Duty Navy, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, and Active Duty Air Force.



Monroe Wellness provides medical troops and support personnel “HANDS-ON” readiness training to prepare for future deployments while providing direct and lasting benefits to the people of Monroe and West Monroe at NO-COST.



IRT Mission Statement: To produce mission-ready forces through military training opportunities that provide key services for American communities.



IRT Vision Statement: A secure and prosperous America supported by strong civil-military relations.