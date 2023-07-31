Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONROE AND WEST MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Monroe Wellness is a JOINT FORCE TRAINING MISSION led by the Air Force Reserve Command and supported by members of the Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, Army Reserve, Active Duty Navy, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, and Active Duty Air Force.

    Monroe Wellness provides medical troops and support personnel “HANDS-ON” readiness training to prepare for future deployments while providing direct and lasting benefits to the people of Monroe and West Monroe at NO-COST.

    IRT Mission Statement: To produce mission-ready forces through military training opportunities that provide key services for American communities.

    IRT Vision Statement: A secure and prosperous America supported by strong civil-military relations.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 16:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893197
    VIRIN: 230809-F-KJ690-2023
    Filename: DOD_109818069
    Length: 00:02:48
    MONROE AND WEST MONROE, LA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Monroe Wellness 2023, by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

