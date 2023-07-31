The 27th Special operations Wing's Remotely Piloted Aircraft enterprise conducted Exercise Talon Spear, Air Force Special Operations Command's first Small Unmanned Aerial Systems collaboration exercise from June 20-23, 2023.
|06.20.2023
|08.09.2023 16:10
|Interviews
|893191
|230620-F-LD788-1265
|DOD_109817961
|00:02:45
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|0
|0
