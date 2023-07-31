Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Talon Spear

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Vernon Walter 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The 27th Special operations Wing's Remotely Piloted Aircraft enterprise conducted Exercise Talon Spear, Air Force Special Operations Command's first Small Unmanned Aerial Systems collaboration exercise from June 20-23, 2023.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    Air Force
    27 SOW
    sUAS
    Talon Spear

