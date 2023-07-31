VERTEX Robotics Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893184" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

VERTEX | Robotics is an exclusive two-day workshop to explore the opportunities and challenges surrounding robotic systems. This U.S. Army market intelligence event creates a public-private exchange on new or novel robotics solutions. This year focuses on the technology, devices, and methods that can enhance uncrewed systems. Together, commercial innovators and government experts will examine promising concepts, tackle real-world use cases, and uncover current opportunities and trends — all in one place.