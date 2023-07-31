U.S. Marines participate in Talisman Sabre 23

U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division and Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23 participate in Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 alongside Allied and partnered nations in Australia, July 22 – Aug. 4, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 17:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893181
|VIRIN:
|230805-M-KG021-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109817688
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
