    U.S. Marines participate in Talisman Sabre 23

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    08.05.2023

    Video by Cpl. Emeline Molla 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division and Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23 participate in Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 alongside Allied and partnered nations in Australia, July 22 – Aug. 4, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 17:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893181
    VIRIN: 230805-M-KG021-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109817688
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: QLD, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines participate in Talisman Sabre 23, by Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australia
    Marines
    1st MARDIV
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    Allies & Partners
    TalismanSabre23

