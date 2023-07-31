Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ceremony Honors Medal of Honor Recipient

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Retired Army Col. Paris D. Davis, Medal of Honor recipient, is recognized during a ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Army where his name has been engraved in the Medal of Honor Garden at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Davis received the Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden on March 3, 2023, for his actions while serving in the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) in Vietnam in 1965.

