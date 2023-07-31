Ceremony Honors Medal of Honor Recipient

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893158" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Retired Army Col. Paris D. Davis, Medal of Honor recipient, is recognized during a ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Army where his name has been engraved in the Medal of Honor Garden at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Davis received the Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden on March 3, 2023, for his actions while serving in the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) in Vietnam in 1965.