Ceremony Honors Medal of Honor Recipient

Retired Army Col. Paris D. Davis, Medal of Honor recipient, is recognized during a ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Army where his name has been engraved in the Medal of Honor Garden at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Davis received the Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden on March 3, 2023, for his actions while serving in the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) in Vietnam in 1965.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 12:29
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|893158
|Filename:
|DOD_109817157
|Length:
|00:22:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
