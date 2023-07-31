Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Development Agency, ND elected officials celebrate basing of Test and Checkout Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Sen. John Hoven, followed by Dr. Derek Tournear, the director of SDA, announced SDA’s satellite Test and Checkout Center will be co-located with Operations Center North during a ceremony Aug. 7, 2023, Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The SDA is establishing a second operations center at Grand Forks AFB to expand capabilities of the existing center at Redstone Arsenal, in Huntsville, Alabama that is expected to operate wartime missions beginning Sept. of 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 11:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893156
    VIRIN: 230808-F-JP913-1002
    Filename: DOD_109817078
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Development Agency, ND elected officials celebrate basing of Test and Checkout Center, by SrA Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Grand Forks AFB
    SDA
    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    319 RW
    Space Development Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT