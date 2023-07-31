Space Development Agency, ND elected officials celebrate basing of Test and Checkout Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893154" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sen. John Hoven, followed by Dr. Derek Tournear, the director of SDA, announced SDA’s satellite Test and Checkout Center will be co-located with Operations Center North during a ceremony Aug. 7, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The SDA is establishing a second operations center at Grand Forks AFB to expand capabilities of the existing center at Redstone Arsenal, in Huntsville, Alabama that is expected to operate wartime missions beginning Sept. of 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac) (In order of appearance; Sen. John Hoven, R-ND; Dr. Derek Tournear, the director of SDA; U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing Commander; Brandon Bochenski, Mayor of Grand Forks, North Dakota; Andrew Armacost, president of the University of North Dakota)