Oklahoma Guardsmen begin southwest border mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893151" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Approximately 50 Soldiers and Airmen are assisting the Texas National Guard with border security by manning security points to identify and alert local law enforcement of any illegal immigrant or drug trafficking activities. The deployment is expected to last through the end of the month with a follow-on deployment of an additional 50 Soldiers and Airmen sometime in 2024. (Video by Sgt. Reece Heck)