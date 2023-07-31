Approximately 50 Soldiers and Airmen are assisting the Texas National Guard with border security by manning security points to identify and alert local law enforcement of any illegal immigrant or drug trafficking activities. The deployment is expected to last through the end of the month with a follow-on deployment of an additional 50 Soldiers and Airmen sometime in 2024. (Video by Sgt. Reece Heck)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 11:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893151
|VIRIN:
|230809-Z-A3542-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109817017
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oklahoma Guardsmen begin southwest border mission, by SGT Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
