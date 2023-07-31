Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma Guardsmen begin southwest border mission

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Sgt. Reece Heck 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Approximately 50 Soldiers and Airmen are assisting the Texas National Guard with border security by manning security points to identify and alert local law enforcement of any illegal immigrant or drug trafficking activities. The deployment is expected to last through the end of the month with a follow-on deployment of an additional 50 Soldiers and Airmen sometime in 2024. (Video by Sgt. Reece Heck)

    Date Posted: 08.09.2023
    TX, US

    Texas National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Operation Lonestar
    Southwest Border
    OKGuard
    OKNGborder2023

