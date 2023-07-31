WARRIOR WEDNESDAY- 2LT Maria Rosales
2LT Rosales is a 13A and is currently in BOLC. Rosales talks to us about why she joined the U.S. Army and why she chose the Field Artillery.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 10:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893147
|VIRIN:
|230803-D-NU467-2586
|Filename:
|DOD_109816924
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve- 2LT Maria Rosales, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT