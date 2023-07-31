Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field training

    OH, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Video by Ralph Branson  

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen of the 121st Air Refueling Wing held a 72-hour field training event at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, August 4-6, 2023. It included a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) exercise, M-4 carbine qualifying sessions, base setup and defense training, and more. Airmen from many different squadrons took part in the event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)

    Interviews:
    00:15 Master Sgt. Nicholas Collins
    1:49 Senior Airman Gavin Woken

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 10:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    air national guard
    survival
    defenders
    multi-capable airmen

