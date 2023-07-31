Airmen of the 121st Air Refueling Wing held a 72-hour field training event at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, August 4-6, 2023. It included a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) exercise, M-4 carbine qualifying sessions, base setup and defense training, and more. Airmen from many different squadrons took part in the event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)
Interviews:
00:15 Master Sgt. Nicholas Collins
1:49 Senior Airman Gavin Woken
