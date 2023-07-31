Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIMO soars into 20 years of successful flight operations

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Elizabeth Szoke 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Defense Contract Management Agency's Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations Command celebrates 20 years of delivering critical, on-target and on-budget equipment to the warfighter.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 10:03
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 893143
    VIRIN: 230808-D-DU853-1001
    Filename: DOD_109816817
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    This work, AIMO soars into 20 years of successful flight operations, by Elizabeth Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCMA
    DCMA AIMO
    Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations

