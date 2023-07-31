Defense Contract Management Agency's Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations Command celebrates 20 years of delivering critical, on-target and on-budget equipment to the warfighter.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 10:03
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|893143
|VIRIN:
|230808-D-DU853-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109816817
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AIMO soars into 20 years of successful flight operations, by Elizabeth Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT