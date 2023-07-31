Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Medical Battalion begins the 2023 Large Scale Exercise with a Mass Casualty Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Video by Sgt. Christian Garcia 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a mass casualty event as part of Large Scale Exercise 2023 (LSE 23), on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 8, 2023. LSE 2023 demonstrates the Navy’s and Marine Corps’ ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across six maritime component commands, seven numbered fleets, and 22 time zones. LSE 2023 merges real-world operations with virtually constructed scenarios to create a realistic training environment that allows Sailors and Marines to train how they will fight, regardless of geographic boundaries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 10:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893138
    VIRIN: 230808-M-TT434-1001
    Filename: DOD_109816793
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Medical Battalion begins the 2023 Large Scale Exercise with a Mass Casualty Event, by Sgt Christian Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    2nd Med
    NavalIntegration
    NavyMarineCorpsTeam
    MaritimeDominance
    LSE 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT