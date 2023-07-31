2nd Medical Battalion begins the 2023 Large Scale Exercise with a Mass Casualty Event

2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a mass casualty event as part of Large Scale Exercise 2023 (LSE 23), on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 8, 2023. LSE 2023 demonstrates the Navy’s and Marine Corps’ ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across six maritime component commands, seven numbered fleets, and 22 time zones. LSE 2023 merges real-world operations with virtually constructed scenarios to create a realistic training environment that allows Sailors and Marines to train how they will fight, regardless of geographic boundaries.
Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 10:51
Category:
|B-Roll
Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
