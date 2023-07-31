The Ramstein Officers Spouse’s Club spends all year preparing and planning for their annual Bazaar that will be held on Ramstein Air Base, Germany on September 14th-17th, 2023. This year they will be celebrating their 59th year of giving back to the community with the funds gathered from this event. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 10:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893135
|VIRIN:
|230809-F-NP794-9523
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109816744
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein Bazaar Highlight, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
