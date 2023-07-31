Ramstein Bazaar Highlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Ramstein Officers Spouse’s Club spends all year preparing and planning for their annual Bazaar that will be held on Ramstein Air Base, Germany on September 14th-17th, 2023. This year they will be celebrating their 59th year of giving back to the community with the funds gathered from this event. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)