    Ramstein Bazaar Highlight

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Ramstein Officers Spouse’s Club spends all year preparing and planning for their annual Bazaar that will be held on Ramstein Air Base, Germany on September 14th-17th, 2023. This year they will be celebrating their 59th year of giving back to the community with the funds gathered from this event. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 10:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893135
    VIRIN: 230809-F-NP794-9523
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109816744
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    This work, Ramstein Bazaar Highlight, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Ramstein Bazaar
    2023

