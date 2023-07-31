7th MSC Welcomes Monday - Gresham

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893125" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham receives the colors and assumes command of the 7th Mission Support Command during a change of command ceremony Aug. 5, 2023 at Sembach, Kaserne, Germany.



The 7th MSC is the only forward headquartered major command in the U.S. Army Reserve, comprised of 23 units across Germany and Italy. For more information about America's Army Reserve in Europe, connect with us on Facebook at 7th MSC.