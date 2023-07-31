Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th MSC Welcomes Monday - Gresham

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester and Staff Sgt. Daniel Friedberg

    7th Mission Support Command

    Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham receives the colors and assumes command of the 7th Mission Support Command during a change of command ceremony Aug. 5, 2023 at Sembach, Kaserne, Germany.

    The 7th MSC is the only forward headquartered major command in the U.S. Army Reserve, comprised of 23 units across Germany and Italy. For more information about America's Army Reserve in Europe, connect with us on Facebook at 7th MSC.

