Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham receives the colors and assumes command of the 7th Mission Support Command during a change of command ceremony Aug. 5, 2023 at Sembach, Kaserne, Germany.
The 7th MSC is the only forward headquartered major command in the U.S. Army Reserve, comprised of 23 units across Germany and Italy. For more information about America's Army Reserve in Europe, connect with us on Facebook at 7th MSC.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 08:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893125
|VIRIN:
|230805-A-JU900-4085
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109816669
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 7th MSC Welcomes Monday - Gresham, by SSG Jessica Forester and SSG Daniel Friedberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
