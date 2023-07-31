NATO paratroopers jump together in Poland - b-roll - 9 August 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers from various NATO nations recently met near Krakow, Poland for ‘Jump Week’; an annual international training exercise that was initiated by the Polish 6th Airborne Brigade.

Its purpose is to integrate soldiers of airborne units from different NATO countries, allowing them to exchange experiences.

During ‘Jump Week’, paratroopers from Belgium, Czechia, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom learned about each other’s airborne techniques and equipment. Soldiers took over 400 parachute jumps from the deck of the C-295M aircraft and the W-3 Sokół helicopter, landing in the Błędowska Desert and Żywieckie Lake in southern Poland.

Footage includes various shots of paratroopers from different NATO nations preparing their equipment and jumping above Błędowska Desert, and paratroopers from the Polish 6th Airborne Brigade jumping above Żywieckie Lake. It also includes soundbites from 2nd Lieutenant Patrick, Polish 6th Airborne Brigade, and Sergeant English, 2nd Battalion the British Parachute Regiment.