Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task force Ivy Soldiers, NATO forces conduct CALFEX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    08.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Multinational troops with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland conduct a combined arms live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Aug. 5th. U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, British soldiers with the U.K. Royal Lancers, “Aliwal Troop,” Croatian soldiers with the 11 Croatian Contingent, Romanian soldiers with the Romanian Air Defense, and Polish soldiers with 15th Mechanized Brigade all participated in the exercise. The three-day exercise tested the interoperability of each nation through a series of live-fire operations. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

    *Editor’s note: there is no audio associated with this B-roll.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 06:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893113
    VIRIN: 230809-Z-JS531-1326
    Filename: DOD_109816508
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task force Ivy Soldiers, NATO forces conduct CALFEX, by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT