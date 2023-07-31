Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A New Airway

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    08.03.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Michael Needham 

    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team

    Sgt. Jams Alphonso, a medic with Company C, 106th Support Battalion, talks about the importance of ensuring that medics understand the proper way to insert a nasopharyngeal airway during training at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army Video by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 04:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893107
    VIRIN: 230803-A-XA218-9196
    Filename: DOD_109816374
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A New Airway, by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mississippi National Guard
    Army Medic
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Nasopharyngeal Airway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT