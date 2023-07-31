A New Airway

Sgt. Jams Alphonso, a medic with Company C, 106th Support Battalion, talks about the importance of ensuring that medics understand the proper way to insert a nasopharyngeal airway during training at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army Video by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)
Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 04:25
Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893107
|VIRIN:
|230803-A-XA218-9196
|Filename:
|DOD_109816374
Length:
|00:00:55
Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
