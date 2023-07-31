Rollover Rollover Rollover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893105" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from Task Force Rifles conduct Rollover training at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Jones, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, talks about the impact this training has on the Soldiers and how it enhances overall readiness. (U.S. Army Video by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)