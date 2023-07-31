Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rollover Rollover Rollover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    08.08.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Michael Needham 

    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team

    Soldiers from Task Force Rifles conduct Rollover training at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Jones, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, talks about the impact this training has on the Soldiers and how it enhances overall readiness. (U.S. Army Video by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 04:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893105
    VIRIN: 230808-A-XA218-8594
    Filename: DOD_109816361
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rollover Rollover Rollover, by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rollover Training
    HEAT Training
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Task Force Rifles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT