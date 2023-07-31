Soldiers from Task Force Rifles conduct Rollover training at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Jones, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, talks about the impact this training has on the Soldiers and how it enhances overall readiness. (U.S. Army Video by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 04:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893105
|VIRIN:
|230808-A-XA218-8594
|Filename:
|DOD_109816361
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rollover Rollover Rollover, by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT