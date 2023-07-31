Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Fires A Standard Missile

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.07.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230707-NY362-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 7, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) fires a standard missile during a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, July 7. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy video by Senior Chief Intelligence Specialist Thomas Christie)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 03:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893104
    VIRIN: 230707-N-NY362-1001
    Filename: DOD_109816345
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Fires A Standard Missile, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Howard
    DDG 83
    Missile Shoot

