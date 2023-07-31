230707-NY362-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 7, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) fires a standard missile during a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, July 7. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy video by Senior Chief Intelligence Specialist Thomas Christie)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 03:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893104
|VIRIN:
|230707-N-NY362-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109816345
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Fires A Standard Missile, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT