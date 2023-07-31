Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Bataan Sailors, 26th MEU Marines Conduct FOD Walk Down

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.01.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), and Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable conduct a foreign object debris walk down on the flight deck.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 03:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893100
    VIRIN: 230801-N-VO895-3001
    Filename: DOD_109816329
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan Sailors, 26th MEU Marines Conduct FOD Walk Down, by PO2 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Flight Operations
    BATARG
    FOD Walk Down

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT