141 Years of the Navy Diver

230802-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 2, 2023) - SRF-JRMC Divers located at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka celebrate the Navy diver's birthday for the first time in their profession's history. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 01:19
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|893099
|VIRIN:
|230802-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109816237
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
