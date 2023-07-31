Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    141 Years of the Navy Diver

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.02.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230802-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 2, 2023) - SRF-JRMC Divers located at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka celebrate the Navy diver's birthday for the first time in their profession's history. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 01:19
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 893099
    VIRIN: 230802-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_109816237
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 141 Years of the Navy Diver, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Birthday
    Navy Diver
    CFAY
    Yokosuka

