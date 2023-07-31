Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The First 200 Days of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry and Command Sgt. Major James Hopkins highlight events from the first 200 days of command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 20:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893088
    VIRIN: 230710-A-NV630-1104
    Filename: DOD_109815976
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The First 200 Days of Command, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    377th TSC
    4th ESC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT