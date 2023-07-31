Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSgt Victoria Parker- Repair and Reclamation Craftsmen

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    TSgt Victoria Parker, a repair and reclamation craftsmen with the 9th Maintenance Squadron, discusses her role as a maintainer, how maintainers contribute to the Air Force's information environment, and the adversity faced being a woman in a male-dominated career field. This interview was done as part of a package for Women's Equality Day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 19:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 893086
    VIRIN: 230807-F-WX919-1001
    Filename: DOD_109815919
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSgt Victoria Parker- Repair and Reclamation Craftsmen, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Women's Equality Day
    Maintainer
    9th Maintenance Squadron
    9th Reconnaissance Wing
    Recce Town
    9 MXS

