    USS Tripoli Command Cookout

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230727-N-ML799-1001 SAN DIEGO (July 27, 2023) – Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), have a command cookout, July 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 19:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893085
    VIRIN: 230727-N-ML799-1001
    Filename: DOD_109815918
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    TAGS

    LHA
    navy
    amphibious assault
    USS Tripoli

