    Foote Notes: School Safety

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Video by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Fort Riley Garrison Commander, Col. Michael Foote, talks safety for the upcoming school year.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 17:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 893083
    VIRIN: 230808-A-JJ820-1307
    Filename: DOD_109815775
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    This work, Foote Notes: School Safety, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    school
    safety
    fort Riley

