    Skywarn Storm Spotter Program at Peterson SFB

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Check out footage from the recent SKYWARN Storm Spotters training that was hosted at Peterson SFB!

    SKYWARN is a volunteer program with between 350,000 and 400,000 trained severe weather spotters.
    Volunteers include police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers and other concerned private citizens.

    To see more about the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) SKYWARN Storm Spotter Program, visit:
    https://www.weather.gov/SKYWARN

    Song used: Future Bass Vlog, Music For B ROLL [Vlog Music] by MokkaMusic / Camila (No Copyright Music) Future Bass Vlog... Music provided by "MokkaMusic" channel and https://inaudio.org

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 17:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893082
    VIRIN: 230808-F-JC347-1001
    Filename: DOD_109815774
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skywarn Storm Spotter Program at Peterson SFB, by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

