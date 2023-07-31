Skywarn Storm Spotter Program at Peterson SFB

Check out footage from the recent SKYWARN Storm Spotters training that was hosted at Peterson SFB!
SKYWARN is a volunteer program with between 350,000 and 400,000 trained severe weather spotters.
Volunteers include police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers and other concerned private citizens.
To see more about the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) SKYWARN Storm Spotter Program, visit:
https://www.weather.gov/SKYWARN
Song used: Future Bass Vlog, Music For B ROLL [Vlog Music] by MokkaMusic / Camila (No Copyright Music) Future Bass Vlog... Music provided by "MokkaMusic" channel and https://inaudio.org
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 17:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893082
|VIRIN:
|230808-F-JC347-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109815774
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
