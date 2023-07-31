Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Garrison supports Pershing Strike

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Operation Pershing Strike support brought together assets from all over Fort Riley as they deployed 160 soldiers into CENTCOM. https://www.army.mil/article/268863

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 17:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893080
    VIRIN: 230804-A-JJ820-1001
    Filename: DOD_109815763
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    This work, Fort Riley Garrison supports Pershing Strike, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fort riley
    MFGI
    pershing strike

