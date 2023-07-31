Operation Pershing Strike support brought together assets from all over Fort Riley as they deployed 160 soldiers into CENTCOM. https://www.army.mil/article/268863
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 17:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893080
|VIRIN:
|230804-A-JJ820-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109815763
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley Garrison supports Pershing Strike, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT