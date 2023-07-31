Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dr Brook Dickison Goodfellow Air Force Base Honorary Commander Interview Part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Russ Howard and Sean Schroeder

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Dr Brook Dickison from Angelo State University talks about her time as an Honorary Commander

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 16:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893074
    VIRIN: 230804-F-EP494-6495
    Filename: DOD_109815542
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Honorary Commander

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT