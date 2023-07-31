Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Delivers Remarks on his Historic Conservation and Climate Action

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    President Joe Biden discusses the Biden Administration’s historic investments in conservation and protecting our natural resources, and how the Inflation Reduction Act is the largest investment in climate action in our nation’s history.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 15:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 893065
    Filename: DOD_109815394
    Length: 00:17:42
    Location: AZ, US

    POTUS
    Joe Biden

