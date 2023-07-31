President Joe Biden discusses the Biden Administration’s historic investments in conservation and protecting our natural resources, and how the Inflation Reduction Act is the largest investment in climate action in our nation’s history.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 15:05
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|893065
|Filename:
|DOD_109815394
|Length:
|00:17:42
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on his Historic Conservation and Climate Action, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT