    Shop Execution Artisan Liaison

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Video by Trenten Shields 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

    Letterkenny Army Depot artisans share the benefits of an internally developed tool to reduce administrative computer usage, Shop Execution Artisan Liaison.

    SEAL reduces computer usage by over 100 hours per day when utilized for sending start/stop/complete transactions because it cuts roughly 3.5 minutes per transaction. Integrating SEAL into workspaces can give back over 25 thousand working hours per year for artisans to focus on their craft. In addition to cutting down on time and paper use, SEAL continues to further transform LEAD work processes by increasing the quality of production data collected, ensuring the depot has better resources to make everyday business decisions. 

    Other sites can incorporate SEAL into their systems because it is adaptable to most Organic Industrial Base site needs. As SEAL matures, more features will be added, such as shop notes, heat numbers, the Nonconformance Report module, and more.

    (U.S. Army video by Trenten Shields)

    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 15:19
