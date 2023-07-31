Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    305th AMW airman displays warrior heart

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Simonne Barker 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Allison Smith, KC-46 avionics specialist, 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, shares her story about the journey of being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 8, 2023.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 16:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893063
    VIRIN: 230808-F-AI633-2001
    Filename: DOD_109815386
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 305th AMW airman displays warrior heart, by A1C Simonne Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    resiliency
    305AMW
    305AMXS
    WarriorHeart

