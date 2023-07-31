305th AMW airman displays warrior heart

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Allison Smith, KC-46 avionics specialist, 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, shares her story about the journey of being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 8, 2023.
|08.08.2023
|08.08.2023 16:11
|Video Productions
|893063
|230808-F-AI633-2001
|DOD_109815386
|00:02:33
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|1
|1
