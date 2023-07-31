Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh briefs the news media at the Pentagon.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 15:17
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|893061
|Filename:
|DOD_109815371
|Length:
|00:24:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Holds Briefing, by Sgt Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT