    Direct Affiliation Program 2023

    GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Heather Atherton 

    1st Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Installations Pacific gives information on the Direct Affiliation Program on July 12, 2022. The Direct Affiliation Program offers qualified Marines the opportunity to affiliate with a Selected Marine Corps Reserve or Individual Mobilization Augmentee following the end of their active service. (U.S. Marine Corps production by Marine Corps Installations Pacific; Revised by (Sgt. Tojyea G. Matally)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Category: Video Productions
    GARDEN CITY, NY, US 

